Jazlyn Durham named Citizens Bank Athlete of the Week

Somerset High School sophomore Jazlyn Durham made it out of the Regional Championships and recently competed in the fourth annual KYWCA Kentucky Girl's Wrestling State Championship at Harrison County High School. Durham became the first girl in Pulaski County to qualify for the Wrestling State Tournament.

