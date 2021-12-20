Somerset High School sophomore Jazlyn Durham won both her wrestling matches in the Briar Jumpers' dual match against McCreary Central High School on Wednesday. Durham placed third individually in the Knox Central Tournament this past weekend.
Jazlyn Durham named Citizens Bank Athlete of the Week
