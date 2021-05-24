Jazlynn Shadoan drives in winning run for Lady Jumpers

GLASGOW – The Somerset High School softball team split a pair of games in the Battle of the Barrens on Saturday. The Lady Jumpers downed Russellville High School 9-7, but fell to Barren County High School 6-3.
In the Russellville win, the Lady Jumpers trailed by a run going into the bottom of the last frame. Somerset senior Allison Coffey hit into a fielder's choice to score sophomore Peyton GoForth to tie the game at 7-7. Freshman Jazlynn Shadoan doubled to centerfield to score Coffey and senior Emma Hawk for the walk-off win.
Somerset junior Jasmine Peavey had a homer, two hits, one run batted in and two runs scored. Jazlynn Shadoan had two hits, drove in two runs and scored two runs. Senior Olivia Ulrich had two hits and drove in a run. Senior Kaley Harris had two hits and drove in two runs. Senior Emma Hawk had two hits and scored a run.
In the Barren County loss, freshman Mollie Lucas, sophomore Carly Cain, Allison Coffey, Emma Hawk, and junior Addison Langford had one hit each. Hawk had the Lady Jumpers' lone RBI.
Somerset (19-14) travels to Lincoln County High School on Monday, and will travel to Madison Central High School on Tuesday.
