Somerset High School sophomore Jazlynn Shadoan had three hits – which included a double – and drove in three runs in the Lady Jumpers' win over Campbellsville. Shadoan made a run-saving diving catch in centerfield against Barren County.
Jazlynn Shadoan named Citizens Bank Athlete of the Week
