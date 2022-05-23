Jazlynn Shadoan named Citizens Bank Athlete of the Week

Somerset High School sophomore Jazlynn Shadoan had three hits - which included a double - and drove in three runs in the Lady Jumpers' win over Campbellsville. Shadoan made a run-saving diving catch in centerfield against Barren County.

