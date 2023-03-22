The Lady Jumpers have got it done with their bats in their first two contests of the 2023 season but on Tuesday night, the pitching was key for Somerset as they welcomed in the Mercer County Titans. The game was scoreless until the bottom of the fifth inning, that was until Jazlynn Shadoan’s third home run in as many games gave the Jumpers a 2-0 lead that they didn’t surrender, as they ultimately defeated Mercer 2-1.
Mollie Lucas went 2-3 at the plate for Somerset and was tied for the most hits in the contest with Mercer County junior Emily Worthington. Carly Cain gave up only one run in the contest while also only allowing six hits. Cain struck out eight batters in the victory as well. Junior Ashley Howard was dominant on the mound most of the night for the Titans, striking out 12 batters.
Somerset sits at 3-0 early in the season and will face their first road test on Thursday, as they travel up to Nicholasville to take on West Jessamine, with first pitch scheduled for 6:30 p.m.
