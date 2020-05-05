Jeff Perkins named Citizens Bank Retro Athlete of the Week

Jeff Perkins, a 1969 graduate of Somerset High School, was a standout athlete in basketball, baseball, track and football. Perkins was named first team to the 1968 Football All-State Team. Perkins returned to Somerset High School to serve as a head football coach and high school principal.

