UK women's basketball head coach Kyra Elzy announced on Monday that Jen Hoover has been hired as the newest assistant coach for the Kentucky Wildcats. In part she said, "Jen brings a wealth of knowledge, a competitive spirit and a contagious energy to the Bluegrass. Jen's coaching philosophy on and off the court align with our core values here at Kentucky."
Hoover comes to the Wildcats with 28 years of coaching experience, as well as 11 years of head coaching experience, including 1 year at High Point and the past 10 years at her alma mater Wake Forest, where she is the all-time winningest head coach in Wake Forest women's basketball history. She brought Wake Forest to 4 post-season appearances, including 1 NCAA tournament birth, and also brought the Demon Deacons to their first-ever NCAA tournament appearance when she was a player back in 1988, and she is also the all-time leading scorer and rebounder for that program.
She seemed excited at the prospect of coming to the Wildcats saying, "From the moment Coach Elzy and I began conversations about this position, I could feel the passion and energy she has for her players, and I could see her vision for the program, which is to win championships both on and off the court. The Kentucky women's basketball program has proven to be one of the best in the country and I am looking forward to being part of this special family."
