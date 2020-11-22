Jessica Woodall inducted into Softball Hall of Fame

Former Southwestern High School standout softball player Jessica Woodall was honored for her outstanding play by being inducted into the Kentucky High School Softball Hall of Fame.
Woodall, a 2006 graduate, dominated play in both the pitchers' circle and at the plate during her six seasons as a Lady Warrior softball player.
In her senior season at Southwestern, Woodall tallied 9 shutouts, which included two no hitters. Woodall compiled a minuscule E.R.A. of just 1.58 in her 88 1/3 innings of work, and Southwestern opponents hit a very weak, .116 against her.
Woodall was virtually unhittable in 2006, and was rewarded that summer with several accolades by being named to the Kentucky—Tennessee All-Star Game, and the Kentucky East-West All-Star Game..
At the plate her senior year, Woodall hit .529, with a slugging percentage of .779, and an on-base percentage of .602. Woodall was named to be named to the All-State Team, and was as one of the 12 candidates for Kentucky’s Miss Softball Award.
Despite missing a good portion of her sophomore and junior years with injuries, Woodall's varsity numbers were just as impressive her freshman and middle school seasons.
The 2021 Hall of Fame inductees will be recognized at the East West All-Star Weekend in June 2021.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
