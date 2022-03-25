Jessie Begley grand slams Lady Maroons to victory

RUSSELL SPRINGS - There was Jessie Begley and then there was the Pulaski County High School softball team. On Thursday night, the line between the two entities got a little blurry after the senior newcomer Begley almost single-handedly stole the show in the Lady Maroons' 9-1 win over the Lady Lakers.
As the starting pitcher, Begley pitched the complete seven-inning game, allowing only three hits, one run and striking out six batters. At the plate, Begley had three hits, drove in five runs and scored three runs. Begley's big offensive bomb came in the form of a grand slam homer to centerfield in the fourth inning to score Kaelyn Conway, McKenzi Pinkston, and Chloe Carroll. In the first inning, Begley singled to right field to score Carroll.
After her four-run dinger in the fourth, the Lady Maroons led 6-1 and Begley took care of business on the mound to pick up the win.
In the top of the seventh inning, Holly Barron hit a solo homer to right field for a little added insurance.
For the game, Chloe Carroll had three hits, and scored two runs. Kaelyn Conway had two hits, drove in two runs and scored a run.
Pulaski County (2-1) will play a pair of games on Saturday in Somerset High School's Brynlee Bigelow Memorial Tournament. The Lady Maroons are scheduled to play Estill County at 11:30 a.m. and Madison Southern at 1 p.m.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
