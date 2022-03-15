Pulaski County High School senior Jessie Begley signed to play softball at Morehead State University. As a junior last year at Southwestern High School, Begley batted .434, drove in 45 runs, scored 43 runs and hit four homers. Also, Begley pitched 51.1 innings and struck out 49 batters. On hand for Begley's signing to Morehead State was, from left, David Begley, Jessie Begley, Alison Begley and Parker Begley.
Jessie Begley signs with Morehead State
