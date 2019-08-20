Jocelyn May scores four goals in Lady Jumpers' 10-2 win over Wayne County High School

Somerset High School senior Jocelyn May scored four goals and Tatyana Brown scored three goals in the Somerset High School girls soccer 10-2 win over Wayne County High School on Saturday. With the the weekend win, the Lady Jumpers remain perfect on the young season.
May's 'haul' came with four consecutive scores between the 32-minute mark and the 59-minute mark. May got her first goal with 8 minutes left in the opening half. May scored her second goal in the 52nd minute, and scored again in the 54th minute off an assist from Madison Ruble. May scored her fourth consecutive goal with a little under 22 minutes left in the match.
Brown scored her first goal in the 16th minute of the match. In the 32nd minute, Brown scored her second goal. Brown competed her 'hat trick' by scoring the final goal of the game at the 72-minute mark
Kendall Burgess scored two goals in the Lady Jumpers' victory. Burgess scored in the 10th minute off an assist from Tatyana Brown. A minute later, Burgess found the back of the net again off an assist from Milli Ruth Moore.
Olivia Stevens scored in the 66th minute off a corner kick set up by Milli Ruth Moore.
Moore had two assists, while Brown and Ruble had one assist each.
Somerset (4-0) will host Pulaski County on Thursday, Aug. 22.
