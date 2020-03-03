Jocelynn May signs with Bera College

Somerset High school senior Jocelynn May signed to play soccer at Berea College. May scored six goals this past season for the Lady Jumpers' soccer team. On hand for her signing was, front row from left, Michelle May, Jocelynn May, and John May; back row from left, Jason Ruble, Jolie May, Denetta Lefler, and Steve Watkins.
Jocelynn May signs with Berea College
