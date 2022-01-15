Joe B. Hall: A true Kentucky basketball coach

Joe B. Hall was all about Kentucky basketball.
A native of Cynthiana, KY., Hall grew up just 30 minutes north of the University of Kentucky, and began his association with UK as a student-athlete during the “Fabulous Five” era.
His coaching career began at Shepherdsville High School in 1956. After a couple of out-of-state college coaching stints, Hall returned to UK as an assistant to Adolf Rupp on July 1, 1965.
And it wasn't until 1972 before he was named the Wildcats' new head basketball coach, after legendary coach Adolf Rupp was forced into retirement at the age of 70 - which at the time - was the mandatory retirement age for all University of Kentucky employees.
Hall was faced with an almost impossible task of trying to live up to standards created by his predecessor Rupp, which included, four national titles, 27 SEC titles and five National Coach of the Year awards.
And while Hall might have not been warmly welcomed by the longtime Rupp-coached Wildcats supporters, he quickly changed the Big Blue Nation fan base feelings for him after leading the Wildcats to an NCAA national runner-up finish in 1975, a NIT championship in 1976 and a NCAA national title in 1978.
For all of Rupp’s success, the program had gone 20 seasons without a national title when Hall made the defining run of his career to the top of college basketball. In the opening game of the NCAA Tournament of that run, Hall courageously benched three starters with his team trailing at halftime. The reserves inspired a comeback, and UK pulled away. In the national title game, Kentucky defeated Duke 94-88.
As Kentucky’s head coach from the 1972-73 season through 1984-85, Hall compiled a record of 297-100 (74.8%). Hall won National Coach of the Year honors in 1978 and four Southeastern Conference Coach of the Year awards. He had seven players win All-America honors 11 times.
Hall’s squads recorded a 172-62 (73.5%) record versus SEC competition during the regular season, winning eight regular-season titles in 13 seasons and one league tournament championship in seven tries.
While Coach Rupp witnessed 44 of his players drafted by the NBA during his massive 41-season career at UK, Hall saw 24 players drafted during his 13-year tenure.
Hall started a lot of the traditions that UK fans still enjoy to this day, including the UK-Louisville rivalry and Big Blue Madness (which was called Midnight Madness back then and was actually staged at midnight).
But it was after his retirement from the UK coaching job that Hall became even more popular with the Big Blue Nation. Well after retirement, Hall became a permanent fixture at UK games and practices.
In an era of million-dollar coaches, who seem to bounce around to the highest paying college basketball gigs, it was refreshing to see a coach like Joe B. Hall that only wanted to coach at his home-state college.
There will never be another University of Kentucky basketball coach like Joe B. Hall.
There will never be another Joe B. Hall.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
