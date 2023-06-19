Somerset Christian School announced Monday that Joe Estes will be taking over as head coach of their boys’ soccer program. Estes takes over for longtime coach Ben Stein, who retired this offseason after leading the Cougars to their first 48th District championship. Estes, the director of International Fútbol Academy, is excited to take the helm of the Cougars.
“I am honored to take over the boys soccer program at SCS. I’m passionate about the mission of SCS, where ‘finding God in all things’ includes building high level athletic programs. I believe some of our greatest leaders have been developed through athletics and God has called me here to take part in that endeavor, while continuing to serve my IFA family,” he stated.
Estes also praised the work that Stein did during his time as head coach. Stein led the Somerset Christian soccer program to 10 KCAA state titles in their last 11 years in the league, and a 2015 NACA national title.
“Coach Stein started and shepherded this program for well over 20 years. We will celebrate and honor his legacy along with his family’s decades of service to this community,” he explained.
Taking over the reigning district champions is no easy feat but Estes is ready to face that challenge head on.
“We will be a program focused on doing what it takes to be successful. Extraordinary results come at an extraordinary cost. My job as a coach is to make sure these young men learn and embrace what it takes to be successful both on and off the field. That starts with having clearly defined responsibilities and expectations for everyone involved. If we get this right, the results will take care of themselves,” he elucidated.
With nine years of experience coaching soccer, Estes is planning on getting right to work with his team.
“I’m meeting my team a few days before the dead period so there’s no time to waste. I don’t know what the results will be this season, but these kids will know that I care about them, I will get the most out of them and they will get the most out of me. We will be a team,” he expounded.
