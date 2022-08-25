A local resident has achieved a major success at the Kentucky Arm Wrestling Championship. John Bates competed in the 242+ weight division pro class left and right arm and managed to place second place in his division.
Originally getting into arm wrestling in 2005, Bates competed with a team called Arms for Christ. He became busy with family and called it quits on the profession, with the state championship being the first event for him in the past 13 years.
After placing 2nd after such a long time away from the sport, Bates said his strength came from one place.
"I give God the glory because my strength comes from him," he explained.
As far as future plans, Bates has one goal clearly in mind come next year.
"My goal is to be Kentucky State Champion in 2023," he exclaimed.
