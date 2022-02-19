John Fraley named 12th Region top coach, while 4 local players named to All-Region Team

The 12th Region Coaches Association announced their boys basketball All-Region Team, as a local coach and four local players topped the exclusive list.
Pulaski County High School boys basketball John Fraley was named the 12th Region Coach of the Year. Local players named to the 12th Region All-Region Team were Pulaski County's Cayden Lancaster, Zach Travis and Gavin Stevens; and Southwestern's Andrew Jones.
John Fraley, who is in his sixth season as the Pulaski County boys basketball head coach, has led the Maroons to one of their best seasons ever. The Maroons broke a long-standing record after they won their first 23 games of the season without a loss. The Maroons had been ranked in the state's top 10 for most of the season and peaked out at third in the state.
Fraley has guided the Maroons to a perfect 6-0 district record, a 15-1 region record, and an overall season record of 26-2. Fraley as had four 20-game win seasons at Pulaski County, five district titles, and a regional title in 2017.
Cayden Lancaster is averaging 14.9 points per game, has hit 30 three-pointers, and has 134 rebounds.
Gavin Stevens has a 16.8 scoring average, has hit 53 treys, is shooting 85 percent from the foul line, and has 206 rebounds.
Zach Travis is averaging 15.1 points per game, has hit 42 three-pointers, and has pulled down 125 rebounds
Andrew Jones is averaging 13.9 points per game, has hit 25 three-pointers, and has 221 rebounds.
Wayne County's Mason Burchett was also named to the All-Region Team.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.