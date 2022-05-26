Johnny Wheeler Memorial to run on Sunday

BURNSIDE – Ground-pounding racing action hits the track on Sunday, May 29, with the Johnny Wheeler Memorial.
The Valvoline Ironman Super Late Model Series returns to Lake Cumberland Speedway paying $5,031 to win for the Cornett Racing Engines Super Late Models.
Also in action Sunday will be the Wayne's Auto Repair Pro Late Models paying $1,531 to win, Roark and Sons Transport Open Wheel Modifieds $1,031 to win, Caleb Wilson Lumber GrassRoots Hobby Stocks $431 to win, and Neal's Core Supply FWD Mini Stocks paying possible $931 to win.
With a bounty on the 21 of Dustin Duncan, extra money has been added to the winner's purse for the racer that beats him. Freeman Landscaping & Exterior Construction added $100 to the bounty as did Ronnie Bryant of Quality Construction New Homes.
If Dustin wins from the tail of the feature he will receive $1,031 for the win. Dustin’s car will be inspected if he doesn't finish to prove to anyone with doubts about the bounty.
To celebrate Memorial Day weekend, Lake Cumberland Speedway has also planned a huge fireworks show for the fans at intermission.
Gates open Sunday, May 29, at 2 p.m., with Hotlaps starting at 7 p.m.
Grandstand admission is $25 (10 and under FREE) and Pits $40.
