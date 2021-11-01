Somerset junior Jolie May, Southwestern junior Carinne Souders and Southwestern senior Rebekah Clark were named All-State Honorable Mention by the Kentucky High School Soccer Coaches Association.
May scored 18 goals and dished out two assists. May's speed and versatility made her a big part of the Lady Jumpers' transition to offense.
Souders, the 2020 Commonwealth Journal Player of the Year, scored a county-best 32 goals this season, and added 15 assists on the year.
Clark, who is Southwestern girls soccer career all-time leading assist leader, scored 21 goals this season and dished out a county-best 23 assists.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
