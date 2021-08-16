Jolie May, Kate Bruner combine for 7 goals in Lady Jumpers' win

LIBERTY – The Somerset High School girls soccer team upped their record to a perfect 2-0 with a 11-1 district win over Casey County High School on Thursday.
Juniors Jolie May and Kate Bruner combined for seven goals in the Lady Jumpers' lopsided win. May scored four goals for the 'haul', while Kate Bruner recorded a 'hat trick' with three goals scored. Both May and Kate Bruner recorded one assist apiece – to each other – in the match.
Freshman Tori Robertson added two goals, while senior Rachel Tomlinson and freshman Isabella McKenzie scored one goal each.
Sophomore Gracie Burgess and freshman Bella Gregory were credited with one assist each in the Lady Jumpers' win.
Somerset (2-0) will travel to Danville High School on Tuesday, Aug. 12.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
