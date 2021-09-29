Jolie May scores two goals in Lady Jumpers' win

MONTICELLO – The Somerset High School girls soccer team upped their season record to an impressive 14-2 with a 4-0 win over Wayne County High School on Tuesday.
Somerset junior Jolie May scored two goals in the Lady Jumpers' road soccer match. In the 27th minute, May blasted a long-range shot over the top of the Lady Cardinal keeper Xaviea West. Midway through the second half, May scored her second goal after a defensive clearance on a corner.
In the second minute of the match, Somerset freshman Tori Robertson scored from edge of the box off a Kate Bruner pass.
In the 32nd minute, Grace Bruner scored after dribbling through the Lady Cardinals' defense.
Somerset (14-2) will travel to Frederick Douglass to close out their regular season. Wayne County (3-13) will close out their regular season at Clinton County High School on Thursday.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
