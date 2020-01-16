Jon Moore dunks his way into 1,000-point club

MOREHEAD - Senior Jon Moore has been nothing short of spectacular during his time at Somerset Christian School. Moore was named the Most Valuable Player in the Kentucky Christian Athletic Association last year as a junior, after leading the Cougars to their first KCAA state title and averaging nearly 30 points per game.
Moore has the complete game with the touch from behind the three-point arc and and the length to play above the rim inside. During his short time with the Cougars, Moore has used all his offensive weapons to rack up a slew of points.
When Moore scored his career 1,000th point with the Cougars basketball program on Tuesday night at Lakeside Academy, it was only fitting that Moore joined the 1,000-point club on a breakaway dunk. Moore's dunk gave him his 1,001 point as a Cougar, joining fellow senior Mason Cunnagin in the 1,000-point club.
Moore has accumulated his 1,000 points in less than two complete seasons at Somerset Christian. Moore got some minutes as an eighth-grader before moving away to another school. He returned to play his entire junior year as a Cougar, and is only 13 games into his senior season at Somerset Christian.
Moore got to celebrate the career achievement on the bench in the final quarter, as the Cougars breezed to an easy 86-44 win over Lakeside Christian Academy on Tuesday.
"As a coach you are blessed if you have the opportunity to coach a player like Jon, who is likable, coachable and so talented," stated Somerset Christian basketball coach Kirk Stickley. "He is also fun to have as a student. I thank God everyday for Jon and my other three seniors, they have made these past two years so memorable."
Somerset Christian set the tone early with our full court man-to-man press. Every Cougar starter contributed in the first quarter. Jon Moore had 9, Eli Hutchinson added 9, Tristan Moore and Mason Cunnagin had 7 each and Aaron Crubaugh chipped in with 4. Cougars led after one 36-11.
Second quarter was closer, as Lakeside started to hit some shots. But the Cougars still extended their lead, outscoring the Falcons 17-12 to hold a 53-23 lead at the half.
In the third quarter the starters all scored again with Jon Moore leading the way with 11 points. The Cougars held a 40-point lead at the end of three quarters with their seventh running-clock win of the season.
Jon Moore scored a game-high 26 points, while Mason Cunnagin and Tristan Moore scored 17 points apiece. Eli Hutchinson and Aaron Crubaugh both scored 10 points each, giving the Cougars five players scoring in double figures. Luke Atwood and Joshua Stein both scored 3 points each.
The Cougars, who are ranked number one in the KCAA, moved to 12-1 on the season and will host KSD on Thursday, Jan. 16.
