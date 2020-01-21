Somerset Christian School senior Jon Moore scored 42 points in the Cougars win over LIGHT Academy. Moore recently scored his career 1,000th point for the Cougars in less than two seasons played at the local school.
featured
Jon Moore is named Citizens bank Atlete of the Week
Jon Moore
Somerset Christian School senior Jon Moore scored 42 points in the Cougars win over LIGHT Academy. Moore recently scored his career 1,000th point for the Cougars in less than two seasons played at the local school.
Larry Todd, 67, of Somerset, passed away Monday, January 20, 2020 at the Harrodsburg Health & Rehabilitation Center. Arrangements are pending and will be announced later by Morris & Hislope Funeral Home. Condolences may be expressed at: www.morrisandhislope.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.