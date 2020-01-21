Jon Moore is named Citizens bank Atlete of the Week

Somerset Christian School senior Jon Moore scored 42 points in the Cougars win over LIGHT Academy. Moore recently scored his career 1,000th point for the Cougars in less than two seasons played at the local school.

Jon Moore

