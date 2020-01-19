Jon Moore scores 42 in Cougars' 109-38 win

HARRODSBURG - The Somerset Christian Cougars traveled north and came away with a dominating 109- 38 win over LIGHT on Friday night.
Just a few days prior, Cougars senior standout Jon Moore surpassed the career 1,000-point plateau in less than two seasons in the Somerset Christian uniform. On Friday night, Moore stated his intentions to maybe reach the 2,000-point level - before he graduates - with an astounding 42-point performance. Moore scored four more points than their opponent's final team score.
"We wanted to work on some defensive schemes that we've been putting in for the stretch run," stated Somerset Christian boys basketball coach Kirk Stickley. "The other focus was making the transition from defense to offense quicker and more efficient. LIGHT came out aggressive and was playing us as hard as they could and we responded well.
Behind Jon Moore's 11 points, Tristan Moore's 11 points and Mason Cunnagin's 7 points, the Cougars held off LIGHT's run and took a 31-17 lead after the opening quarter.
In the second quarter, Somerset Christian switched defenses. With Jon Moore's inside game and Tristan Moore's outside game, the Cougars extended their lead to 36 points. Jon Moore had 19 in the quarter, and Tristan Moore added 11 with three three-pointers. Eli Hutchinson and Cunnagin were distributing the ball very well.
By the third quarter, Somerset Christian had a running clock and a different defense. The Cougars outscored LIGHT 28-7 with their defensive intensity.
Fourth quarter saw the other Cougars continue being aggressive as Noah Brummett added 8, and Braydon Moore scoring 5. The Cougars took the 4th quarter by a score of 17-3.
Behind Jon Moore's game-high 42 points, Tristan Moore scored 28 points and hit six treys. Mason Cunnagin had 10 points, Noah Brummett had 8 points, Aaron Crubaugh had 5 points, Braydon Moore had 5 points, Joshua Stein had 4 points, Nick Godby had 3 points, Eli Hutchinson had 2 points, and Luke Atwood had 2 points.
"We accomplished what we set out to do," Stickley stated. "Our defensive effort was just what I was hoping it would be. We have two tough games next week, so this gave us a good idea about the level we need to be playing at."
Mason Cunnagin passed Hunter Reed on the Cougars' all-time scoring list, moving him into fourth place with 1,300 points.
KCAA top-ranked Somerset Christian (14-1) will travel to Casey County to take on Galilean Christian Academy on Tuesday, Jan. 21.
