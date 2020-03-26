Jon Moore signs with Freed-Hardeman

The Lions basketball team signed Jon Moore to their 2020 class out of Somerset Christian School in Somerset, Kentucky.
The 6-foot-8-inch forward was a standout performer in his high school years, averaging over 25 points per game and nearly four assists per game in his junior and senior seasons combined.
"I can't wait to join the Freed-Hardeman basketball program," Moore said. "I have been attending camps ever since I was little, and I know that the team I'm joining is a family."
He was the first ever two-time KCAA State Tournament MVP in his junior and senior seasons, a two-time KCAA Player of the Year, two-time Commonwealth Journal All-County Team member, two-time Tip-Off Tournament MVP and was named to the MTAP State Varsity All-Tournament Team in 2018.
Moore has excelled in the classroom as well with a 4.7 weighted GPA. He is the Senior Class President and the 2020 Valedictorian. He has also been awarded the Congressional Silver Medal.
"Jon is a great addition to Freed-Hardeman University and our basketball program. He will be an excellent student-athlete and represent FHU very well on and off the court," coach Drew Stutts said. "He has a lot of ability and potential on the basketball court. We are excited for the opportunity to work with Jon and for him to join our FHU family."
Moore is the son of Jonathan and Kim Moore and is the brother of FHU graduates Audrey Moore and Gabrielle Tucker.
