Jonas Gallagher named Citizens Bank Athlete of the Week

Southwestern High School freshman Jonas Gallagher hit a perfect 3-for-3 at the plate in the Warriors' win over North Laurel High School last week. Gallagher also scored two runs and drove in a run. Gallagher was the winning pitcher in five innings of work. Gallagher allowed no earned runs and struck out two batters.

