Jonas Gallgher paces Warriors to win

After dropping four straight games, the Southwestern High School baseball team picked up an impressive 12-8 win over North Laurel High School on Tuesday night at Warrior Stadium. The Warriors tallied 15 hits in a offensive-charged high school baseball game.
"We've kinda had a Jekyll and Hyde season this year - we've either pitched really well and not hit it, or we've hit really well and not pitched it and not caught it," Southwestern High School baseball coach Michael Gover stated. "Today, we kind of put the two together for this win."
After the visiting Jaguars posted three runs in the top of the first inning, the Warriors countered with four runs in the home half of the first frame. Kolton Durham led off to get on base off a North Laurel error, while Jonas Gallagher and Tyler Pumphrey both walked to load the bases. Wyatt Morgan singled to center field to score Durham. Ben Howard singled to center field to score Gallagher. Jonas Brock hit a deep sac fly to right field to score Pumphrey. Hayen Hall hit a bloop single to right center to score Howard.
But the Warriors were far from being done, as they scored six more runs in the second and third innings to go up 10-3.
Southwestern scored a run in the second frame when Pumphrey grounded out to second base to score Gallagher from third. Gallagher got on base on a perfect bunt single and advanced all the way to third base on the Jags' errant throw to first.
The Warriors broke the game open in the bottom up the third with five runs off seven hits and 10 batters. Caleb Ramsey, Brock, and Hall all singled to load the bases. Durham singled to the shortstop to plate Ramsey. Gallagher singled up the middle to score Brock. Pumphrey singled to center field to score Hall and Durham. Finally, Morgan singled up the middle to score Hunter Lewis - courtesy running for Gallagher.
However, North Laurel would not go down quietly, as they added two more runs in the top of the fifth inning to pull within four runs. However, the Warriors countered with two runs of their own in the bottom of the fifth to lead 12-5
Jayce Gager singled and Gallagher reached base on another bunt single to place runners on first and second. After Pumphrey got on with a fielder's choice, Morgan hit a hard grounder that was misplayed by the North third baseman - allowing Gager and Gallagher to score.
North scored solo runs in the sixth and seventh frames, but it wasn't enough as the Warriors' recorded their eighth win of the season.
Southwestern freshman Jonas Gallagher had a huge night on the mound and at the plate. Gallagher picked up the pitching win in five innings of work. At the plate, Gallagher hit a perfect 3-for-3, scored three runs, and drove in a run.
"It was huge for Jonas to come out after that first inning, fight right back, and get us five strong innings," Gover stated. "At the plate, Jonas is finally coming around. He's learning how to use those bunt singles to his advantage. He's growing, and he's still a freshman. It's just the experience and learning from his past mistakes."
Wyatt Burton had two hits and drove in two runs. Tyler Pumphrey had one hit and drove in three runs. Ben Howard had two hits, drove in a run, and scored a run. Hayen Hall had two hits, an RBI, and a run scored. Jayce Gager had two hits and scored a run.
Southwestern (8-20) travels to Garrard County on Thursday and Mercer County on Friday.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
