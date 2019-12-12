Jordan Christian wins Cougar Classic

Submitted Photo

Jordan Christian Academy participated in the 2019 Cougar Classic held in Lexington, Ky. on Dec. 5-6. They won first place for the second consecutive year with their 64-49 win over the Clays Mill Cougars. Jordan Christian's Cody Hutton, Dylan Stigall, and Jordan Hutton were selected to the All-Tournament Team, as Caleb Hutton was named MVP of the tourney. Members of the championship team were, from left, assistant Coach Ricky Hutton, Camron Dunn, Cody Hutton, Cameron Brock, Dylan Stigall, Brady Hutton, Jordan Hutton, Caleb Hutton, and head coach Bro. Billy Miller. Cole Brock is in front holding the trophy.