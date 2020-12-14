Jordan Lewis named Citizens Bank Athlete of the Week

Jordan Lewis

Six-year-old Jordan Lewis placed third in the Tennessee Amateur Athletic Union National Beginner Wrestling Tournament this past weekend. Rodgers, who is a Somerset Schools Hammertime wrestler, competed in the Top 100 Midget 45-50.

Jordan Lewis

Six-year-old Jordan Lewis placed third in the Tennessee Amateur Athletic Union National Beginner Wrestling Tournament this past weekend. Rodgers, who is a Somerset Schools Hammertime wrestler, competed in the Top 100 Midget 45-50.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you