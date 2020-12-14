Jordan Lewis named Citizens Bank Athlete of the Week

Jordan Lewis
Six-year-old Jordan Lewis placed third in the Tennessee Amateur Athletic Union National Beginner Wrestling Tournament this past weekend. Rodgers, who is a Somerset Schools Hammertime wrestler, competed in the Top 100 Midget 45-50.
Ricky Bolin, 56, of Waynesburg, passed away Friday, December 11, 2020 at the Fort Logan Hospital in Stanford. Arrangements are pending and will be announced later by Morris & Hislope Funeral Home. Condolences may be expressed at: www.morrisandhislope.com.
Wayne Shouse, age 85, of Bronston, Kentucky, passed away December 2, 2020. No services. Arrangements entrusted to Newcomer Kettering, 3940 Kettering Blvd., Kettering, OH 45439.
