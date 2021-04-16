Jordan Strevels signs with Alice Lloyd College

Submitted Photo

Southwestern High School senior Jordan Strevels signed to run track at Alice Lloyd College. Strevels was part of the 2018 region runner-up 400-meter relay team and the region fourth place 1600-meter relay team. Strevels placed second in the 400-meter dash at the recent Warrior Invitational, with a time of 55.41. On hand for Jordan Strevels' signing to Alice Lloyd College was, front row from left, Jason Strevels, Jordan Strevels, Kellee Strevels, and Morgan Strevels; back row from left, John Driskel and Alec Wooldridge.

Southwestern High School senior Jordan Strevels signed to run track at Alice Lloyd College. Strevels was part of the 2019 region runner-up 400-meter relay team and the region fourth place 1600-meter relay team. Strevels placed second in the 400-meter dash at the recent Warrior Invitational, with a time of 55.41. On hand for Jordan Strevels' signing to Alice Lloyd College was, front row from left, Jason Strevels, Jordan Strevels, Kellee Strevels, and Morgan Strevels; back row from left, John Driskel and Alec Wooldridge.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you