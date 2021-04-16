Southwestern High School senior Jordan Strevels signed to run track at Alice Lloyd College. Strevels was part of the 2019 region runner-up 400-meter relay team and the region fourth place 1600-meter relay team. Strevels placed second in the 400-meter dash at the recent Warrior Invitational, with a time of 55.41. On hand for Jordan Strevels' signing to Alice Lloyd College was, front row from left, Jason Strevels, Jordan Strevels, Kellee Strevels, and Morgan Strevels; back row from left, John Driskel and Alec Wooldridge.
Jordan Strevels signs with Alice Lloyd College
