Jordyn McDonald hits grand slam in win

MONTICELLO - For the second time in two straight days, the Southwestern High School softball team has walked away with convincing district wins over Wayne County High School. On Tuesday, the Lady Warriors downed the Lady Cardinals 15-2 in five innings. Twenty-four hours prior, Southwestern enjoyed a 10-0, five inning win over Wayne County at the War Path.
Southwestern has boasted an array of big hitters with seven different Lady Warriors slamming homers this season. You can now make it eight players, after their nine-spot hitter jacked one out of the park on Tuesday.
Eighth-grader Jordyn McDonald lit up the scoreboard when she capped off a Lady Warriors' seven-run first inning with a grand slam homer over the left field fence. McDonald cleared the loaded bases, sending Sidney Hansen, Taylor Nelson and Raegan Peters across home plate. For the game, McDonald drove in five runs on two hits.
Southwestern senior Aimee Johnson had three hits, drove in two runs, and scored two runs. Senior Ashtyn Hines had two hits, drove in two runs, and scored two runs. Sidney Hansen had three hits and scored three runs. Kylie Dalton drove in three runs on two hits. Alyssa Raleigh scored two runs and had a hit. Taylor Nelson had a hit, an RBI, and scored a run. Raegan Peters scored two runs.
Hansen got the win in the pitcher's circle in five innings of work. Hansen only allowed three hits, one earned run, and struck out four batters.
For Wayne County, Cami Debord had one hit, scored a run, and drove in a run. Kenzie Upchurch scored a run on one hit. Breanna Burnette drove in a run and Malainey Dobbs had a hit. Wayne County (5-6, 0-2) will travel to Jellico, Tenn. for a doubleheader on Thursday.
Southwestern (9-4, 2-0) will host Estill County on Thursday, and Somerset on Friday. The Somerset game will be the first match-up between the two programs in almost five years.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
