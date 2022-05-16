Jordyn McDonald named Citizens Bank Athlete of the Week

Southwestern High School eighth-grader Jordyn McDonald hit two grand slam homers in the same day. On Saturday morning, McDonald hit a grand slam in the junior varsity game. In the varsity game against Casey County High School, McDonald hit another grand slam homer. For the game, McDonald had two hits, drove in five runs, and scored two runs.

