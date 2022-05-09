Jordyn McDonald named Citizens Bank Athlete of the Week

Southwestern High School eighth-grader Jordyn McDonald shined on both offense and defense in the Lady Warriors' win over Russell County High School last week. McDonald hit a perfect 3-for-3 at the plate, drove in three runs and scored a run. On defense, McDonald had a home-run robbing catch in centerfield.

