Josh Anderson steps down as Pulaski County High School baseball coach

After five years at the helm, former major leaguer Josh Anderson has stepped down as the head baseball coach at Pulaski County High School.
After retiring from the MLB, Anderson came back to his high school alma mater, Pulaski County High School, to take over the head baseball coaching job in 2016.
In just three seasons, Anderson led the Maroons to the 2018 district title, which was the program's first district crown in nearly seven seasons. Last season, the Maroons were eliminated by a mere run in 13 innings by the eventual regional champs, Somerset High School.
The Maroons were loaded with 8 seniors this season, which was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Anderson really felt his 2020 team had a chance to compete for district and regional titles.
"I hate that this group didn't get to complete their high school baseball careers," Anderson stated. "We would had a really good team this past spring, and I had a special bond with these kids since most of them had been with me when I first started coaching here."
During his four seasons - on the field- coaching the Maroons, Anderson had a combined record of 53-70.
Anderson stated it was a hard decision to step away from the Pulaski County High School baseball program, but his two children were getting older and he didn't want to miss out on his family obligations.
"I will miss the camaraderie with the coaches and the players the most," Anderson said. "There is a lot of hard work behind the scenes in coaching, but I loved the day-to-day on the field with the kids."
"There is never a good time to step aside, but it was important to me to be able to doing the things I needed to do to take care of my family," Anderson said. "This program had finally climbed the mountain and was competing at a high level. This program is in really goo shape all-around, from the talent, to the facilities to the younger players coming up."
Pulaski County High School athletic director Brian Miller was extremely happy with the positive impact Anderson had made on the kids and the Maroons' baseball program.
"Josh did a great job for our baseball program, and I really hate to see him leave, " Miller stated. "Josh was great role model and leader for our kids. I hate to see him go, but I totally understand his decision to be with his family."
Anderson began his storied Pulaski County High School career back in the late-90’s, where he quickly became a standout center fielder and leadoff hitter for the Maroons, helping lead PC to numerous regional titles.
After graduating in 2000, he took his talents to Eastern Kentucky University, where he made an immediate impact for the Colonels baseball program.
Anderson became EKU’s first ever player that made the prestigious Louisville Slugger First Team All-American Team.
As a junior at EKU, Anderson led the nation with 57 stolen bases in 2003, and had the third highest batting average in the country at .447.
Anderson was selected as the Ohio Valley Conference’s Player of the Year at the end of the 2003 season, which enabled him to forego his senior year at EKU and put his name in the Major League draft.
Anderson was a fourth round pick in 2003 of the Houston Astros, and would eventually make his MLB debut with Houston on Sept. 2, 2007 at Wrigley Field against the Chicago Cubs.
Anderson played for four Major League clubs during his career — the Astros, Atlanta Braves, Detroit Tigers, and Kansas City Royals.
He totaled 132 base hits at the Major League level with 36 stolen bases, four home runs, 47 RBI, and a career batting average of .272.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
