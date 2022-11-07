Athlete of the Week - Josh Bruner

Somerset High School sophomore Josh Bruner has been named the Citizens Bank Athlete of the Week. In a 41-30 victory on the road against Green County in the first round of the playoffs, Bruner went 13-26 with 238 yards and four touchdowns to lead the Jumpers to the upset.

 Charlie Crawford Photo

Jacob Pratt is the Sports Editor of the Commonwealth Journal and can be reached at jpratt@somerset-kentucky.com. You can follow him on Twitter @PrattTheNation

