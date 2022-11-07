Somerset High School sophomore Josh Bruner has been named the Citizens Bank Athlete of the Week. In a 41-30 victory on the road against Green County in the first round of the playoffs, Bruner went 13-26 with 238 yards and four touchdowns to lead the Jumpers to the upset.
Jacob Pratt is the Sports Editor of the Commonwealth Journal and can be reached at jpratt@somerset-kentucky.com. You can follow him on Twitter @PrattTheNation
