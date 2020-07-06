Josh Carey signs with the Cumberlands

Submitted Photo

Former Southwestern High School tennis standout Josh Carey signed to play tennis for the University of the Cumberlands. Carey qualified for the 2018 KHSAA State Tennis Tournament and was a three-year team captain for the Warriors' tennis program. On hand for Carey's signing to the Cumberland was, front row from left, Debbie Carey, Josh Carey, and Neil Carey; back row from left, Miah Carey, Kanisha Price, and Tan Cheng.