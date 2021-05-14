Josh Gross produces 2-RBI triple in Somerset's walk-off win

Trailing 6-3 and down to their last at bats, the Somerset High School baseball team needed a seventh-inning rally if they wanted to pull out the win over visiting Russell County High School on Thursday at Charlie Taylor Field. And the Briar Jumpers got just that, as they put four runs on the board for the walk-off 7-6 win over the Lakers.
In the seventh inning, Somerset's Cole Reynolds, Kade Grundy and Dylan Burton hit back-to-back-to-back singles to load the bases. Cam Ryan hit into a field er's choice to score Reynolds. Tanner Popplewell doubled to left field to score Grundy.
Then, Somerset sophomore Josh Gross hit a two-RBI triple to right field to end the game. Gross drove in Ryan and Jacob Stevens – who was courtesy running for Popplewell.
For the game, Somerset's Cole Reynolds had two hits and scored three runs. Kade Grundy had two hits, drove in two runs and scored a run. Josh Gross hit a triple and drove in two runs. Cam Ryan and Tanner Popplewell had on RBI each.
Senior Dakota Acey picked up the pitching win in seven innings of work.
Somerset (14-11) hosts Glasgow High School on Friday and travels to Corbin High School on Saturday.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.