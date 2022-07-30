“
There’s a big mental aspect to running that a lot of people may not realize, like when I’m running, I have a switch that I flip to get myself completely focused on the run.”
JP Vaught, a former Southwestern Warrior and now 4-time National Champion with Centre College, is an absolutely tremendous runner, competing mainly in the 100 and 200m dashes and racing alongside some of the fastest runners not only in the country, but the world as well. He heads into his senior year at Centre with dreams of grandeur on his mind.
“I’ve got some things I want to accomplish this year, like getting the national indoor 200m record, the 100m national record, I have more national championships I want to win,” Vaught explained.
It wasn’t an easy road to get to this point for Vaught, as he reminisced on his career up to the present.
“When I think about my first-time running track, I never thought I would get to this point. When I first ran back in 6th grade, I absolutely hated it,” he described.
Continuing on, he said, “There’s been ups and downs just like there are in every aspect of life. It hasn’t been easy, I’ve had injuries, shoot just this past year I tested positive for COVID only 2 weeks before the National Championships. But looking back on everything, it’s definitely been worth it.”
Vaught is no stranger with COVID, as when the pandemic exploded in March of 2020, he was just a freshman in college fixing to head to his first nationals.
“It was crazy, going into your first year of college and track, you’re all excited and training for months. We arrived at Nationals and practiced that first day, went back to the hotel and they sent out an email saying the whole season was canceled,” Vaught expounded.
He continued talking about that experience, stating, “Then we went back to the campus and administration told us we all had 3 days to leave campus. It was all just boom, boom, boom, it was definitely a change of pace and everybody is still trying to get back into the normal swing of things.”
Vaught also talked at length about what the main differences were between running at a high school level versus running at the collegiate level.
“There’s a difference in the level of expertise as far as coaching is concerned. My high school coaches helped me get to the college level, while my college coach gets everything he can out of me and I definitely attribute my coaching to letting me get to this high level of running that I am at now,” Vaught explained.
Vaught has made it abundantly clear that he plans on taking his 5th year option due to COVID and is pretty clear on his goals following his senior season at Centre.
“Hopefully I’ll get to go Division 1 somewhere. The SEC has been a dream of mine. I’ve got that D3 experience so I want to get that D1 experience. After that, lord-willing, just see how far it takes me, hopefully sign a professional contract with somebody and get to do this whole running thing professionally,” Vaught remarked.
Finally, Vaught had some great advice for any local runner that one day may want to get to that national championship level themselves.
“Stick to it. Times won’t come overnight. It’s a long process that takes hard work, dedication, passion, there’s trials and tribulations. But if you want to get to that high level, you have to stick with it,” Vaught elucidated.
He finished by stating, “There are going to be weeks where you don’t get that time that you want, my entire junior year for example I was running slower than the year before. You just have to stay patient and keep your nose on the grindstone and keep working at it.”
