JP Vaught claims third national track title

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. - Saturday at the NCAA Indoor Track & Field Championships was a day of redemption and history for Centre's JP Vaught, as he earned the third national championship of his career with an unbelievable performance in the 200 meters.
Vaught began his day in the 60 meters and for the first time in a major race at Centre, it was ruled he committed a false start, ending the hopes of a double championship Saturday after protests were overruled.
He had less than an hour to regroup for the 200 meters and ran the best indoor race of his life, clocking in at 21.37 to claim first place and the national championship, his first career indoor title.
Vaught's time destroyed the old school record he had established during the 2021 season. It was also an NCAA Championship meet record - the previous record was 21.56 - and one of the ten fastest indoor 200-meter times in Division III history.
Last spring in the outdoor season, Vaught won both the 100 meters and the 200 meters in the 2021 NCAA Division III Track & Field Championships to become Centre's first male athlete to achieve the 100-200 sweep since Kevin Johnson in 2014.
Vaught won the 100 meters in a time of 10.51, and then came back to win the 200 meters in a school record time of 20.83.
Vaught, who ran track at Southwestern High School from 2015 to 2019 claimed two Class AAA state track titles. In his high school sophomore season, Vaught won the state 100-meter dash with a 10.81 clocking, and he came back to smoke the 200-meter field with a winning time of 21.33. Vaught's 2017 state meet performance was historic at the local level, as well as the state level. Not only did Vaught join a prestigious short list of sophomore track athletes who have won double state track titles in the same day, but he became the school's first male athlete to win a state title in any sport.
With the indoor season officially over for the Colonels, the next meet for Centre College track & field will be the Rhodes Invitational on March 18-19.
