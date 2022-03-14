JP Vaught claims third national track title

Centre Athletics Photo

Centre College junior Centre's JP Vaught earned his third national championship of his career with an unbelievable performance in the 200 meters at the NCAA Indoor Track & Field Championships. Vaught's time (21.37) destroyed the old school record he had established during the 2021 season. It was also an NCAA Championship meet record - the previous record was 21.56 - and one of the ten fastest indoor 200-meter times in Division III history.