JP Vaught makes Division III history at Kentucky Open

LEXINGTON - Centre men's track & field sent a handful of athletes to the University of Kentucky to compete in the Kentucky Open against a nationally ranked UK squad as well as a field of teams from all divisions. Though the meet was not scored, history was made in the sprints.
Three-time national champion and current SAA Track Athlete of the Week JP Vaught, who has made the habit of turning the ridiculous ordinary in his three years with the Colonels, raced in the men's 200-meter dash and recorded the fastest time ever ran in the event by a Division III athlete as he posted a time of 20.66. Vaught, who shared the previous record of 20.80 with Sean Bernstein of SUNY Oneonta in 2012, now stands alone as the fastest Division III runner to ever race in the 200 meters.
In the NCAA Indoor Track & Field Championships Vaught earned the third national championship of his career with an unbelievable performance in the 200 meters. He ran the best indoor race of his life, clocking in at 21.37 to claim first place and the national championship, his first career indoor title.
Vaught's time destroyed the old school record he had established during the 2021 season. It was also an NCAA Championship meet record - the previous record was 21.56 - and one of the ten fastest indoor 200-meter times in Division III history.
Last spring in the outdoor season, Vaught won both the 100 meters and the 200 meters in the 2021 NCAA Division III Track & Field Championships to become Centre's first male athlete to achieve the 100-200 sweep since Kevin Johnson in 2014.
Vaught won the 100 meters in a time of 10.51, and then came back to win the 200 meters in a school record time of 20.83.
Vaught, who ran track at Southwestern High School from 2015 to 2019 claimed two Class AAA state track titles. In his high school sophomore season, Vaught won the state 100-meter dash with a 10.81 clocking, and he came back to smoke the 200-meter field with a winning time of 21.33. Vaught's 2017 state meet performance was historic at the local level, as well as the state level. Not only did Vaught join a prestigious short list of sophomore track athletes who have won double state track titles in the same day, but he became the school's first male athlete to win a state title in any sport.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.