JP Vaught makes Division III history at Kentucky Open

Centre Athletics

Three-time national champion and current SAA Track Athlete of the Week JP Vaught raced in the men's 200-meter dash and recorded the fastest time ever ran in the event by a Division III athlete as he posted a time of 20.66. Vaught, who shared the previous record of 20.80 with Sean Bernstein of SUNY Oneonta in 2012, now stands alone as the fastest Division III runner to ever race in the 200 meters.