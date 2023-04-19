ATLANTA - The Southern Athletic Association released its weekly awards for men's track & field and senior JP Vaught earned the SAA Men's Track Athlete of the Week award for meets held through Apr. 9.
Vaught, a senior at Centre, had a season breakthrough at the Gordon Bocock Cumberlands Invitational this past weekend in Williamsburg, Ky., as he finished second place out of more than 40 runners of all divisions in the 200m with an outdoor season best time of 21:15. That time currently ranks him first in the SAA and fifth in all of NCAA Division III.
In the Centre Twilight meet at Andy Frye Stadium on Friday, Vaught picked up a couple of victories for the Colonels. He won the 200m with a time of 21.17, just 0.02 seconds off of his seasonal best. He then raced in the 400m for the first time this season and earned the victory with a time of 48.63.
Vaught, a former Southwestern Warrior, is a four-time national champion and earned the right to compete in the 200 meters at the US Track & Field Championships last spring.
Vaught won the 200 meters at the 2022 NCAA Track & Field Championships with an all-time Division III record time.
"I can't begin to explain how excited I am to run this coming weekend." noted JP Vaught, "This has been a dream of mine ever since I started running track and it wouldn't be possible without the support from my coaches, the athletics department, and the college itself."
Vaught was honored twice as a USTFCCCA All-American after his national championship and Division III record race in the 200 meters, as well as his third place finish in the 100 meters the 2022 NCAA Track & Field Championships in Geneva, Ohio. Those honors now make the four-time national champion a six-time All-American.
In addition to the two All-America recognitions, Vaught was one of two athletes on the men's side to be named an Outstanding Performer of the Meet for the NCAA Championships, joining field award winner Marcus Weaver of Wisconsin-Eau Claire.
