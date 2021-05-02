JP Vaught named <span>Southern Athletic Association</span><span> Track Athlete of the Year</span>

ATLANTA - The Southern Athletic Association released its postseason awards for the 2021 track and field season and the Centre men were well represented, with ten total All-SAA honorees and one major award winner in Track Athlete of the Year JP Vaught.
After a breakthrough 2021 indoor season that saw him establish new program records in the 60m and the 200m, Vaught was selected by the league's coaches as the 2021 Track Athlete of the Year. Vaught was outstanding in his first full season of outdoor track, setting a new record in the 200m at his first outdoor meet of the season. At the conference championships last week, Vaught won four events, taking first place in the 100m, 200m, 400m and as a member of the 4x100m relay.
In the 400m, an event that Vaught only added to his arsenal towards the end of the season, Vaught won the SAA title with a time of 47.94, breaking the school record that Ryan New had held since 2004.
Vaught was a two-time KHSAA state champion sprinter at Southwestern High School.
