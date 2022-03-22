JP Vaught named USTFCCCA National Athlete of the Week

NEW ORLEANS – Earlier today the US Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association released its national weekly awards and Centre's JP Vaught took home the association's Division III National Men's Track Athlete of the Week award for meets held through Mar. 20.
Vaught, who set a 200-meter meet record of 21.37 to win the event at the NCAA Division III Indoor Track & Field Championships two weeks ago, ripped two division-leading marks at the Rhodes College Track & Field Invitational this past weekend. He went a wind-legal 10.58 (+1.7) in the 100 meters, clocked a wind-assisted 21.08 (+2.8) in the 200 meters and anchored the winning 4×100 meter relay.
That mark in the 200 meters isn't too far from his all-conditions best of 21.06 (+0.7) that he set last year at the NCC Dr. Keeler Track & Field Meet.
This is the first time since at least 2015 that a male athlete from Centre has been named National Athlete of the Week during the outdoor season.
Centre track & field will return to action on Apr. 2 with the Berea Invitational.
