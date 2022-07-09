JP Vaught, currently a junior at Centre College, was a renowned 2-sport athlete during his time at Southwestern High School in track and football from 2015-2019. Lettering in all 4 years in both sports, as well as being a bright student as well, it came as no shock to many when JP committed to run Track for Centre College, possibly one of the brightest institutions in the Commonwealth.
He has continued that success from high school into his collegiate career, earning several accolades in the process, including being named to the USTFCCCA Indoor All-Region team in 2021, a 2021 All-SAA First Team member, a SAA Academic Honor Roll member in 2020, as well as being named a USTFCCCA All-American in both 2020 and 2021. Vaught also won 2 national championships for the Colonels in 2021, claiming both the 100m and 200m championships.
I had a chance to talk with Vaught about his athletic career so far and how far he has came since his freshman year at Southwestern, as well as how daunting it must be to attend a top university like Centre College while also having to focus on your athletics.
I first asked him why he decided to attend Centre College and he told me, "They were the only people who were willing to take a chance on me. I didn't have very many choices coming out of high school so I got lucky to be able to go to Centre and continue my track career while also receiving a top notch education."
Centre College is known as one of the more prestigious Universities in Kentucky, usually requiring top notch grades to even get a chance at admission. Vaught told me, "It's definitely not an easy task balancing athletics and academics here, but its definitely manageable if you put in the effort. The great thing about here is that you're never alone and always have resources and support around you to help in any way possible."
Asking him about his 2 Division 3 National Championships he won in 2021, Vaught relayed that he was thrilled, even if it still doesn't feel real to him to this day. Vaught told me, "It was a dream of mine to win a national championship ever since I started running track so winning two made it that much better. I couldn't have done it without my coaches, teammates, and everyone else who did and continues to support me."
Vaught credits his years at Southwestern for really laying the foundation for the athlete that he is today. He told me in part, "Coach French and the whole coaching staff under him from my freshman to senior year showed me how to be the athlete I could be and taught me lessons that I still use to this day."
I also got the chance to ask him what his favorite part about college life was so far. Vaught told me, "My favorite part about my college life so far is meeting new people and building new relationships with them." As a former college student myself, I can attest this is one of the best parts about adapting to college life.
Finally, I asked Vaught about his major in college, which he stated was a history major with a minor in anthropology. When asked about his future plans, he had the following to say, "After I graduate from Centre I am going to take my extra year of eligibility [which all athletes in college during the height of the COVID pandemic receive] and hopefully run at a Division 1 school. I'm going to try and run at the Olympic Trials in 2024 and would love to be a college track coach one day."
Vaught has made his hometown proud already just by being a successful college student, let alone winning 2 national championships in track. I have no doubt in my mind, with the mindset that JP has, that he will continue to succeed well into the future.
