JP Vaught qualifies for US Track Championships   

EUGENE, Ore. – Four-time national champion JP Vaught has earned the right to compete at this weekend's US Track & Field Championships, where he will be racing in the men's 200-meter dash.
"JP [Vaught]'s qualification for USA National Championship is the highest physical accomplishment of any sprinter I've coached." praised Associate Head Coach Edwin Hagans, "His dedication to the training and paces during practice has given him the opportunity to race this race. When he races this weekend, he will be representing himself, his family, me, Centre College, and all those who are willing to look beyond the clouds for the next level of success."
Vaught, who most recently won the 200 meters at the 2022 NCAA Track & Field Championships with an all-time Division III record time, will be one of 32 runners - 16 professionals and 16 amateurs - racing in next week's championships. Of the 16 collegiate runners in the field for the men's 200 meters, Vaught is the only non-Division I student-athlete in the field.
"I can't begin to explain how excited I am to run this coming weekend." noted JP Vaught, "This has been a dream of mine ever since I started running track and it wouldn't be possible without the support from my coaches, the athletics department, and the college itself."
The 2022 US Track & Field Championships will take place at the University of Oregon. Vaught's first heat in the 200 meters will be on June 25 at 2:45 p.m. ET. If he posts one of the top 16 times of the round, the next heat will be on June 26 at 3:30 p.m. ET. The top eight finishers in that round will then move onto the final round, which will be at 5:38 p.m. ET on June 26. Vaught won't be the only Colonel at the US Championships, as alumni Annie Rodenfels will be competing for the third time over the weekend at the event. Rodenfels will be competing in the women's 3000-meter steeplechase and the 5000 meters.
Recently, the US Track & Field and Cross Country association announced its postseason awards for the 2022 track & field season and Centre's JP Vaught will be adding two more trophies to the mantle as he was named a USTFCCCA All-American and an Outstanding Performer of the Meet for the 2022 NCAA Championships.
Vaught was honored twice as a USTFCCCA All-American after his national championship and Division III record race in the 200 meters, as well as his third place finish in the 100 meters at last week's NCAA Track & Field Championships in Geneva, Ohio. Those honors now make the four-time national champion a six-time All-American.
In addition to the two All-America recognitions, Vaught was one of two athletes on the men's side to be named an Outstanding Performer of the Meet for the NCAA Championships, joining field award winner Marcus Weaver of Wisconsin-Eau Claire.
