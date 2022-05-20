JP Vaught repeats as SAA Men's Track Athlete of the Year

ATLANTA – Earlier the Southern Athletic Association released its postseason awards for track & field, and for the second season in a row, a dominant performance at the conference championships earned Centre's JP Vaught the Men's Track Athlete of the Year award.
At the 2022 SAA Championships, Vaught raced in the 100 meters (10.52), 200 meters (21.98) and 400 meters (48.33), winning all three events for the second consecutive season.
Vaught also repeated as a conference champion as a member of the 4x100-meter relay, giving him four wins on the day and making him the top scorer of the meet in track events.
Vaught is currently ranked second in the nation in the 200 meters, fourth in the 400 meters and 18th in the 100 meters, according to the May 12 NCAA Performance list.
