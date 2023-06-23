Southwestern alum JP Vaught has accomplished a ton in his stellar track career and continued that with a ninth All-American honor at Centre College. This honor came after the Division 3 National Championships, in which Vaught placed third in the 200m dash with a time of 21.01 seconds.
With his ninth All-American honor as a member of the Centre College Track and Field Team, Vaught now sits as one of the most decorated student-athletes to ever attend the college, as he has the most All-American honors of any single athlete in school history and second-most all time in school history. Vaught also concludes his career with four national championships, winning the outdoor 100m in 2021, the indoor 200m in 2022 and the outdoor 200m in both 2021 and 2022. He also owns seven records on the Centre track team and won the SAA Men's Track Athlete of the Year all three times the award was handed out in his career.
Despite all the honors and accomplishments, Vaught remains humble and is thankful of everyone that helped get him to the point he is at today.
"Coming into Centre I knew I wanted to build a legacy on the track team and have an impact on Centre's athletics in general, so being able to end my career with four national titles, the most All-American honors from a single sport athlete and being one of the most decorated athletes at Centre means a ton. Without the support from my coaches, particularly my sprints coach Edwin Hagans, my teammates and the school itself I would have never been able to be on the stage I am," he explained.
Vaught has elected to take his fifth year due to the COVID pandemic and intends to transfer to Louisiana Tech, a Division 1 program. While there, Vaught plans to pursue his Master's Degree in History.
