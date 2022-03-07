JP Vaught sets three records at Polar Bear Qualifier  

ADA, OHIOCentre's JP Vaught needed a strong time in the 60m at the Polar Bear Indoor Qualifier to cement his place in the upcoming NCAA Division III Indoor Track Championships, and the junior from Somerset, Ky. did just that, shattering three records in the process.
In the 60-meter dash, Vaught, who entered the meet ranked near the edge of being jumped by other competitors across the country, posted a time of 6.82. That time is good enough to break Vaught's old program record in the race, as well as the Polar Bear Indoor Qualifier meet record and the Ohio Northern indoor track facility record.
Vaught currently ranks ninth on the Division III performance list in the 60 meters. The official field for the Division III Indoor Nationals will be released early next week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.