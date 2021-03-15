JP Vaught sets two program records at D3 Indoor Elite

WAVERLY, Iowa – Centre sophomore JP Vaught earned an invitation to race in the 60m and the 200m at the Division III Indoor Elite Meet at Wartburg College, a meet that served as a "replacement" meet for those who qualified for the 2020 NCAA Indoor Track Championships but could not compete after the pandemic caused the cancellation of the event. Vaught made the most of his opportunity, winning both races and setting school records in each of them.
Vaught began his meet on Friday evening with the preliminary race in the 60m. He posted a time of 6.91, 0.02 seconds shy of the program indoor record mark of 6.89 he established earlier this year at DePauw, to earn the top seed for Saturday's final.
Later that night, without much of a turnaround, Vaught raced in the 200m and broke his previous school record with a time of 21.52. Vaught also set a new Wartburg facility record in the 200m and bested the second place time by over half a second.
Finally, on Saturday afternoon, Vaught raced in the finals of the 60m and once again made history, besting his mark from DePauw and winning the race with a time of 6.88.
