JP Vaught wins fourth national title in record time

GENEVA, Ohio – JP Vaught will have to make more room on the mantle. Centre's junior sprinter successfully defended his national championship in the 200 meters with a thrilling victory in the most loaded field in the history of the event.
Each of the top five runners in the race finished with a personal best time, but Vaught's best was better than the best of the best. Vaught clocked in with a time of 20.55 to edge out Cheickna Traore of Ramapo by 0.01 seconds and Eric Gregory of Gallaudet by 0.04 seconds, the slimmest of margins in a legitimate photo finish. Vaught pulled ahead in the final 50 meters and then withstood a hard charge from Traore and Gregory down the stretch to claim the well-earned national championship.
Vaught's winning time set records for the fastest 200 meters in the history of Centre men's track & field, the NCAA Championships, and all of Division III, the second time in the last five weeks he has set the Division III record. All three of the top times in the race were faster than the previous Division III record, set by Gregory one week after Vaught broke a ten-year record in the event at the University of Kentucky.
"It's amazing," said Centre assistant track & field coach Edwin Hagans, who has worked closely with the sprinters during his tenure with the Colonels. "He's a complete pleasure working with him in blocks, pleasure to work with him in training and he's completely dedicated. When he's on campus, he's completely dedicated to the training and to his team."
With the win, Vaught joins Chrys Jones '11 as the most decorated individual in the history of Centre Athletics, as his four national titles tie Jones for the most by any student-athlete from Centre.
Despite the euphoria, the freshly crowned national champion remains focused on the next goal, part of what has made him one of the great Colonels of all time. "It feels great!" Vaught said. "We have to keep working though, keep grinding and hopefully we get some more. We're hoping to get invited to US Nationals here in a couple weeks so the grind doesn't stop."
Vaught also added to his collection of All-America honors in the 100m, as he finished third with a time of 10.46, 0.06 seconds shy of a second repeat national championship, as Sam Blaskowski of Wisconsin LaCrosse won in 10.40.
The 2022 NCAA Championships capped off an unforgettable junior season for Vaught, who set six different program records between indoor and outdoor track, punctuated by his Division III record in the 200m.
