JP Vaught wins three conference titles

ROME, GA. – The Centre men's and women's track & field team had another excellent day as competition wrapped up at the Southern Athletic Association Championships. The Colonels finished in second place in both the men's and women's competitions and ended with a dozen All-SAA athletes.
The Colonels scored 46 of their 191 points in the men's sprint races, the most points for any event category. National champion JP Vaught went three for three on individual races, posting winning times of 10.52 in the 100 meters, 21.98 in the 200 meters, and 48.33 in the 400 meters. Vaught is a former Southwestern High School state champion sprinter.
In the discus, former Somerset High School standout Will Perkins had the throw of his life, posting a mark of 131-8 to shatter his personal best throw and finish in third place for the second year in a row. Perkins finished eighth in the hammer throw.
In the women's SAA conference championship, former Somerset High School standout Lauren Foutch capped off her conference finals with her third podium appearance in as many events as she took third place in the discus with a mark of 122-11. Also, Foutch threw her way onto the podium in a pair of events, finishing second in the hammer with a mark of 137-3.75 and third in the shot put at 38-6.25.
All-SAA honors are given to those student-athletes who finish in the top three in their respective events. Vaught made first team All-SAA, Foutch made second team, and Perkins was listed as Honorable Mention.
